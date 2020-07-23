City of Clark sees utility upgrade

CLARK - Ameren Missouri has completed major utility upgrades for the City of Clark.

The energy company replaced an old wooden substation with two new transformers, which will be placed at opposite ends of the city.

"It will provide a dual-feed for this community," Ameren central Missouri division director Chip Webb said. "In the event something would go wrong, we'd be able to switch things around and restore power very quickly."

The voltage has also been increased in the city from 4,000 volts to 12,000 volts.

Webb said that the new technology will not change the price of utility bills in Clark.