City of Columbia Agrees on Transitions in 2014 and 2015

COLUMBIA -Key transition dates for moving Public Safety Joint Communications from the City of Columbia to the Boone County Government have been set in place.

The 911-ballot measure approved by citizens in April 2013 will implement the movement of funding and employment over the next two years.

On Jan. 1 2014, Boone County will begin to fully fund the Public Safety Joint Communication operations through reimbursements to the City of Columbia. On the same day in 2015, current Public Safety Joint Communication employees will become Boone County employees. The county is hiring 911 call-takers to increase staffing levels.

"The committee recommended these dates because the county and city recognize they ensure no disruption in public safety services during each transition phase," said Boone County Treasurer Nicole Galloway, who serves as the 911 Personnel Transition Committee chair. "By transitioning fiscal responsibility at the beginning of the year we can continue to expand staff and use the resources from the sales tax as the public intended. Administrative transition in 2015 helps retain our highly-trained 911 employees by providing them time to plan and adapt, as anyone switching to a new employer would need."

At the beginning of 2014 all user agencies underthe previous 1977 governance agreement, which includes the fire department and police department, will end financial support for the 911 services.

The City of Columbia's current operations will be moved to a new facility on the Boone County Law Enforcement Campus.

Boone County and the City of Columbia are still working on an agreement to allow the transition to continue without interruption.