City of Columbia announces next fire chief

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has a new chief. City Manager John Glascock says Andy Woody will be taking over.

Woody has more than 22 years of experience and is currently the fire chief in Searcy, Arkansas. His move to Columbia will be a move back to Missouri as his career started in Springfield, according to the release.

Glascock said Woody will be a good fit in the community. "I am impressed by Andy’s leadership history, credentials and personality. His experience in providing excellent service will be an asset to our community," Glascock said.

Columbia's previous fire chief, Randy White, retired on Oct. 4 and since then, Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler has been filling in as active fire chief.

"It is with great pride and honor that I accept this position and am excited to get started working with the dedicated men and women of the Columbia Fire Department," Woody said in the release.

Woody will start serving Jan. 13, 2020 and his starting salary will be $126,000 with a benefits package.