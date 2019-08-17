City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia apologized after a community relations worker took a selfie at a crime scene.
According to a news release, Thursday, August 15 was national City Hall Selfie Day, a way to honor and show pride in local government service. Thursday was also the day someone found the remains of a young infant along a wooded area in northern Columbia.
During the day and investigation, a community relations team member assigned to the police department took two selfies of CPD officers near the scene and posted them to the department's Twitter account.
@ColumbiaPD out keeping the streets safe while taking a quick selfie. #CityHallSelfie #ShowMeCoMo pic.twitter.com/iQUsGaWxI8— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) August 15, 2019
The photos depicted officers who were smiling for the photo. The city said in a press release Friday, they were not meant to "take away from the extremely serious nature of the incident, the loss of life of a young infant or to otherwise be disrespectful."
"We understand that this was not an appropriate situation or location for these types of photos to be taken and we sincerely apologize to our community, on behalf of the unknown infant child, and to the Columbia Police Department,'' Community Relations Director Steven Sapp said.
The department promises to maintain "high standards" for Columbia Police Department and our community.
