City of Columbia continues to ask for citizen feedback

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is continuing to distribute surveys to a random sampling of households.

2,000 surveys were sent out this week to take feedback from citizens regarding concerns about the city.

Civic Relations Officer Toni Messina said the top three things people give feedback about are Public Safety, City Utility Services and City Streets.

She said city street satisfaction has increased over the past two years.

"When we look at the citizen satisfaction level with maintenence of major city streets, their satisfaction was only 34 percent in 2011, 44 percent in 2013 and up to 54 percent in 2014," Messina said.

Messina also said it costs about $36,000 to sent out the surveys, which comes from the city's public communications fund.

She said the city continues to use the survey because they believe it is a better way to reach more people.

"Not everybody will contact the City Council, a city official, or come to a meeting and say this is what i'm thinking," Messina said.

When asked about what to tell citizens that may still not be satisfied with street conditions, Messina said, "We're doing the best we can with the resources that we have."

The city will begin to select community members to participate in focus groups that will discuss specific city issues.

Messina said an example of what one of these focus groups will discuss is growth management.

The surveys can also be filled out online, which will count as separate samples from the group that is mailed out.