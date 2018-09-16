City of Columbia Dismissed from Ferguson Suit

COLUMBIA - A federal judge has dismissed the city of Columbia without prejudice from the Ryan Ferguson civil suit.

Kathleen Zellner, Ryan Ferguson's attorney, filed a civil lawsuit on Ferguson's behalf in March. The dismissal of the city of Columbia has no impact on the other defendants in the suit. Those defendants now include Boone County, former Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Crane, former Columbia Police Chief Randy Boehm, and other officers and members of the prosecutor's office.

The lawsuit states Ferguson will seek $75 million in compensatory and actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages.

Ferguson was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree robbery in the murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt in December 2005. His charges were vacated in November 2013, and he was released from prison.