City of Columbia eliminates one of two deputy city manager jobs

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will remove one of two deputy city manager positions starting Friday, according to a press release.

Interim city manager John Glascock said in the release the position is being eliminated to increase efficiency in the government. The elimination takes effect Friday at 5 p.m.

"Hard decisions need to be made as the City is committed to running as efficiently as possible in all departments," Glascock said in the press release. "I'm setting the example by starting with the City Manager's Office. "However, we're still dedicated to providing a high level of service to our community."

JJ Musgrove has been in the deputy city manager position being eliminated since April 2017. He was in charge overseeing city departments including Information Technology, Law, Parks and Recreation, Human Resources and Public Health and Human Services. Those departments will now report directly to Glascock.

Musgrove was hired as the director of the City's Office of Cultural Affairs on Aug. 29, 2013 and was appointed to the deputy city manager position in 2017.

"We thank JJ for his time with the City in both the Office of Cultural Affairs and the City Manager's Office," Glascock said in the release. "JJ served our vibrant arts and culture community with a wealth of knowledge and experience and we appreciate his dedication."