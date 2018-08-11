City of Columbia finance director resigns

COLUMBIA — City of Columbia Finance Director Michele Nix announced her resignation after accepting an out-of-state job.

It will be effective on Sept. 4.

Nix was hired in March 2016 to oversee city finances, the budget and the treasury.

"I have enjoyed my time working at the City of Columbia and working for the citizens of Columbia," Nix said. "We have a very knowledgeable finance staff and I couldn’t be more proud of the work we have accomplished together."

City Manager Mike Matthes said he is glad he had Nix on his team.

"I am grateful for what Michele has accomplished and her time and dedication to the financial well being of our community, especially in tough financial times," Matthes said. "This is an example of the highly-skilled staff we have at the City, and our team members are constantly being recruited by prestigious firms and other governmental agencies across the country."

The nationwide search for a new finance director will begin as soon as possible.