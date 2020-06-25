City of Columbia installs gate system in two garages

COLUMBIA —The City of Columbia has installed a new gate arm system at two downtown parking garages.

The new system, which is in place at the Eighth Street and Walnut and Tenth Street and Cherry parking garages, “allow(s) for a more intuitive, consistent and streamlined process for customers through the implementation of a new flat-rate fee structure and the ability to pay upon exit, rather than immediately after parking,” Columbia Public Works said in a news release.

The city plans to install the new system in the remaining Columbia garages in two-week intervals, so staff can assist customers with the newly installed systems.

Customers will be given a ticket upon entering the garage, and will pay upon exiting based on how long they parked. The new exit system offers additional forms of payment such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and credit and debit card payment. Customers wishing to pay cash can only do so at the walk-up machines.

The rates of every garage will be $1 per two hours, with the first hour being free. The maximum daily parking fee is $5. ParkMobile will no longer be accepted at the downtown garages.

The new system also includes occupancy signs outside garages, so customers can see if hourly parking is available, or if only permit spots are vacant.

The City of Columbia parking garage hours of enforcement are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.