City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced that it will declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day Friday morning.

According to a thread of tweets by the city's Twitter page, Mayor Brian Treece signed a proclamation that will make the African-American Emancipation Day an annual celebration for the city.

Happy Juneteenth to those in our community celebrating with family and friends!



For the first time, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day. The proclamation reads as follows:



WHEREAS, Juneteenth, also known as African-American Emancipation Day, first celebrated in Galveston, Texas in 1865; and



WHEREAS, this is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in our country, honoring the enduring spirit of the African-American community; and



WHEREAS, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 with news the war had ended and slaves were free; and



WHEREAS, the celebration of June 19 became “Juneteenth” with festive gatherings in recognition of that event; and



WHEREAS, Columbia is a place where diversity is celebrated, and Juneteenth provides for the opportunity to come together as a community to learn more about our African-American neighbors, co-workers, family, and friends; and



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Brian Treece, Mayor of the City of Columbia do hereby proclaim Friday, June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the City of Columbia, Missouri.



