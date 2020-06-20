City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official

16 hours 56 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT June 19, 2020 in News
By: Kathleen Gomez, KOMU8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced that it will declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day Friday morning.

According to a thread of tweets by the city's Twitter page, Mayor Brian Treece signed a proclamation that will make the African-American Emancipation Day an annual celebration for the city.

The official Juneteenth website says that the day “commemorates black freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.”
There are many events happening on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth including COMO Celebrates Juneteenth which lasts from 11 a.m. until 6p.m.

