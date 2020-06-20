City of Columbia makes Juneteenth celebration official
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced that it will declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day Friday morning.
According to a thread of tweets by the city's Twitter page, Mayor Brian Treece signed a proclamation that will make the African-American Emancipation Day an annual celebration for the city.
Happy Juneteenth to those in our community celebrating with family and friends!— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) June 19, 2020
For the first time, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day. The proclamation reads as follows:
WHEREAS, Juneteenth, also known as African-American Emancipation Day, first celebrated in Galveston, Texas in 1865; and— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) June 19, 2020
WHEREAS, this is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in our country, honoring the enduring spirit of the African-American community; and
WHEREAS, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 with news the war had ended and slaves were free; and— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) June 19, 2020
WHEREAS, the celebration of June 19 became “Juneteenth” with festive gatherings in recognition of that event; and
WHEREAS, Columbia is a place where diversity is celebrated, and Juneteenth provides for the opportunity to come together as a community to learn more about our African-American neighbors, co-workers, family, and friends; and— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) June 19, 2020
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Brian Treece, Mayor of the City of Columbia do hereby proclaim Friday, June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the City of Columbia, Missouri.— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) June 19, 2020
