City of Columbia offers free bus rides

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering free bus rides on Monday, June 3 through Saturday, June 8.

The city says the free fixed bus service is meant to encourage people to learn and get familiar with new bus routes.

"We are offering free fixed route service to our riders just so they can easily acclimate to the new routes," Amanda Capua, community relation specialist for the convention and visitor bureau, said.

Capua said the new bus route system makes Wabash station a major transfer point for passengers to switch busses.

"All of the routes are going to begin at Wabash bus station and end at Wabash bus station," she said. "People who are riding the bus are able to have a warm, and safe place to make their transfers."

Jeffrey Weaver rides on city busses on a daily basis and said the new changes make him happy.

"I think they're doing the right thing, bring them (busses) back here and let them catch the busses here (Wabash bus station)," he said.

The city says riders can learn about the new routes on the Go CoMo app as well.