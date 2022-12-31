COLUMBIA- City of Columbia Offices will be closed Monday, Jan 2. to allow workers to observe New Year's Day.
Here are a list of what is open and closed for the City of Columbia, according to the City of Columbia Press release:
- Columbia City Council voted to cancel their Jan 3. meeting and will meet Tuesday Jan 17 for the only meeting of the month.
- Solid Waste collections will operate as regularly scheduled Monday through Friday during the of Jan. 2.
- Landfills will be closed Jan. 2.
- Residents can set natural Christmas trees curbside on their normally scheduled pickup day until Jan. 31.
- The Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity and Recreation Center will close all day New Year's Day and open Jan 2.
- Columbia Public transit system will not operate Jan. 2 and will resume Jan 3.
- Downtown parking meters will not be enforced on Jan. 2.
- Although Columbia Police and Fire departments will be closed Jan. 2., all other emergency services will be available.