City of Columbia opens loan recovery program to assist small businesses

COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division is announcing a loan program for locally owned small businesses with five or fewer employees.

The Microenterprise Recovery Loan Program application will be open Sept. 15, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Businesses that are eligible for the program can receive a $5,000 loan to cover any interruptions caused by COVID-19.

A list of program guidelines and required application materials can be found on the City's webpage.

Additional funding for businesses with more than five employees will be announced in early October.