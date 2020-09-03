City of Columbia opens loan recovery program to assist small businesses

12 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 10:12:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News
By: Halle Upshaw, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division is announcing a loan program for locally owned small businesses with five or fewer employees. 
The Microenterprise Recovery Loan Program application will be open Sept. 15, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Businesses that are eligible for the program can receive a $5,000 loan to cover any interruptions caused by COVID-19.
A list of program guidelines and required application materials can be found on the City's webpage.
Additional funding for businesses with more than five employees will be announced in early October. 

More News

Grid
List

Tiger Hotel offers isolation floors for COVID-19 cases
Tiger Hotel offers isolation floors for COVID-19 cases
The Tiger Hotel is offering the rooms on its seventh and eighth floors as an isolation center for people... More >>
54 minutes ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 9:27:07 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

FBI arrests two Missouri men in Wisconsin
FBI arrests two Missouri men in Wisconsin
COLUMBIA – The FBI arrested 40-year-old Michael M. Karmo and 33-year-old Cody E. Smith, both of Missouri, Tuesday in a... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 7:49:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Missourians want more de-escalation training for law enforcement
Missourians want more de-escalation training for law enforcement
JEFFERSON CITY -A survey conducted by the Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST), a division of the Department... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 6:15:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 31 new cases; death in long-term facility
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 31 new cases; death in long-term facility
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Capital Region Medical Center named one of nation's top heart attack treatment hospitals
Capital Region Medical Center named one of nation's top heart attack treatment hospitals
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center received some accolades this week for its treatment of heart attack patients. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 5:41:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

September is Suicide Awareness Month
September is Suicide Awareness Month
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American Psychiatric Association... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 5:31:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Local church extends free lunches due to virtual learning
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Local church extends free lunches due to virtual learning
COLUMBIA- Fifth Street Christian Church is continuing its free sack lunch event now that Columbia Public Schools is online for... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 4:49:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Senate passes bill targeting Black St. Louis prosecutor
Senate passes bill targeting Black St. Louis prosecutor
COLUMBIA (AP) - A faction of lawmakers have forced through a bill that would give the Missouri attorney general power... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

True/False organizers take precautions with postponement
True/False organizers take precautions with postponement
COLUMBIA - Organizers of the True/False Film Fest announced Wednesday the event will be postponed from March to May .... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 2:44:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson discusses new COVID-19 saliva-based tests
Gov. Parson discusses new COVID-19 saliva-based tests
ST. LOUIS- Gov. Mike Parson was at Washington University in St. Louis Thursday afternoon to discuss a new saliva based... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Columbia Police respond to report of shots fired in north Columbia
Columbia Police respond to report of shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to the 3500 block of Derby Ridge Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a report... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 12:15:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Jefferson City traffic stop turned into a pursuit
Jefferson City traffic stop turned into a pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY- A Jefferson City police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for exceeding the posted speed limit Wednesday night.... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

MU receives nearly $3 million in funding for rural medical education
MU receives nearly $3 million in funding for rural medical education
COLUMBIA- The MU School of Medicine received a $2.8 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 11:11:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Fulton Rotary Club organizes a food drive for senior citizens
Fulton Rotary Club organizes a food drive for senior citizens
FULTON- The Rotary Club of Fulton is organizing a food drive for seniors at The Callaway Senior Center. Jan... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 10:40:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

City of Columbia opens loan recovery program to assist small businesses
City of Columbia opens loan recovery program to assist small businesses
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division is announcing a loan program for locally owned small businesses with five... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 10:12:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Police say a child was shot in Kansas City
Police say a child was shot in Kansas City
(AP)- Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting of a young child near Oak Park. Police say the... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Suspect in Douglass Park shooting arrested on charges of 1st degree murder
Suspect in Douglass Park shooting arrested on charges of 1st degree murder
COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting Corey Jordan in Douglass Park on Aug. 25 has been charged with first... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 8:43:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News

Crash in south Columbia leaves one with life threatening injuries
Crash in south Columbia leaves one with life threatening injuries
COLUMBIA - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after their moped collided head-on with another car in South Columbia, Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 5:12:00 AM CDT September 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 65°
12am 64°
1am 62°
2am 60°