City of Columbia pitches new trail options

COLUMBIA - Columbia's trail options may soon be expanding.

The City of Columbia will hold a meeting open to the public to choose options to close a gap in the city's trail system Monday night.

Currently the city has an existing trailhead behind Clyde Wilson Memorial Park next to Rollins Street.

Columbia wants to connect trails between Stephens Lake Park and the Grindstone Nature Area from that trail.

The city put together four different proposals for the trail with varying amount of new construction and connections to previous trails.

The first option would be to connect the trail off of Rollins Street to Buffdale Drive

The second option would be to link the existing trailhead off of Rollins Street to a roadside park off of Old Highway 63 which would connect to the Grindstone Nature Area

The third option would be to develop a trail running next to Hinkson Creek to Stadium Blvd

The final option would be to create a sidewalk or path next to Stadium Boulevard from Old Highway 63 to Ashland Road

Ward 4 councilman Ian Thomas said he supports developing both option one and option three in an email to constituents.

He also stated in the email that building trails with an even grade is a priority for this project to help cyclists.

The meeting at Shepard Elementary school is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Editor's note: this story has been updated to correct the spelling of ''Shepard" from "Shepherd"