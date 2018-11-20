City of Columbia Prepared For Winter Storm

COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is working its way into the mid-Missouri area Wednesday night, and the City of Columbia is already prepared.

Spokesman Steven Sapp of Columbia Public Works said Columbia prepared the roads about a week ago because of precipitation threats. Since that treatment, the mixture used is sticking to the roads pretty well.

"We didn't have to go out and pretreat roads today, like we would have normally done," Sapp said. "The trucks have been [to the Leroy Sand Dome] already today. So right now, equipment is being checked and double checked, and we'll be ready for this pending storm whenever it starts."

The KOMU weather desk reports three to five inches of snow for mid-Missouri.

To view the local road conditions and for other information from the City of Columbia, visit ComoSnow.com.