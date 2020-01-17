City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for a possible winter storm forecast for Friday, Jan. 17, per a press release from the City of Columbia Public Works department.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Winter Storm Watch for mid-Missouri with the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow followed by sleet and freezing rain, which could lead to road slickness during the morning, afternoon and evening commutes.

Residents are encouraged to drive with extreme caution and avoid travel, if possible, especially during an active weather event. The Public Works department also advises close attention paid to the forecast and changing road conditions throughout the mid-Missouri area.

City personnel will continue to closely monitor the weather and adjust operational plans as needed. Columbia Public Works is preparing a response plan with more details available later today.