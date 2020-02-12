City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday

COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled to report at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

This comes in response to the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri with the possibility of 3 to 5 inches of snow beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through the evening.

Crews pretreated bridges, curves, intersections and hills on priority routes on Tuesday.

Public works and city staff will monitor road conditions and make adjustments to current plans as needed.

Residents are urged to monitor the weather and drive with caution as winter weather can be unpredictable.