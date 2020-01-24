City of Columbia preparing for possible winter weather

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing on Wednesday morning for possible winter weather. A 22 person work crew will begin work on the roads at 7 a.m. The crew will salt the streets of priority routes to help minimize impact.

The City of Columbia urges residents to monitor the winter weather for their morning commute and drive safely in the event of winter weather.

For more weather information, visit KOMU's weather page.