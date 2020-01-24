City of Columbia preparing for possible winter weather
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing on Wednesday morning for possible winter weather. A 22 person work crew will begin work on the roads at 7 a.m. The crew will salt the streets of priority routes to help minimize impact.
The City of Columbia urges residents to monitor the winter weather for their morning commute and drive safely in the event of winter weather.
For more weather information, visit KOMU's weather page.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will have a delayed start Friday due to weather, opening at 10 a.m. ... More >>
in
BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, reaching a crescendo Thursday night through Friday with snow accumulations... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a half of sitting empty, and with holes throughout, a Jefferson... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Winter weather brings more than just frosty temperatures. It brings the unexpected. Especially when parents and grandparents are... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - This winter has brought above-average levels of snow and ice to mid-Missouri, and now, crews across the... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Construction on Route 54 south of Jefferson City will begin on Monday, January 27. The project is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assault. The... More >>
in
A replat of property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets to accommodate plans for a six-story... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Jim Lehrer, the retired PBS anchorman and a graduate of the MU School of Journalism, died Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight is objecting to a defense request for change of venue in... More >>
in
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Too much rock salt on your driveway might hurt your yard in the spring. According to the... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - The first untested sexual assault kits recorded through Missouri's SAFE Kits Initiative will be collected at the Springfield... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market has confirmed that the Columbia location will remain open as they begin closing various stores around... More >>
in
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities Thursday moved to lock down three cities that are home to more than 18 million... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 192 medical marijuana dispensary facilities will receive their licenses Thursday, according to the Department of Health and... More >>
in