City of Columbia recognized for LGBTQ equality efforts

COLUMBIA -- The City of Columbia received recognition for its efforts in working towards LGBTQ equality.

The city earned an All Star rating and a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index.

The Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights group working for LGBTQ advocacy and equality, conducts the study annually and rates hundreds of cities' laws, policies, services and benefits based on its set criteria.

The perfect score was given based on Columbia's inclusive benefits and diversity training for city employees and non-discriminatory laws for employment, housing and more. The All Star rating is given to high-scoring cities in states without supportive or statewide nondiscrimination laws for LGBTQ people.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said, "We are excited at our progress towards achieving our vision that Columbia is the best place for everyone to live, work, learn and play."