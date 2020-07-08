City of Columbia releases mask ordinance

COLUMBIA — After the Columbia City Council voted to approve a mandatory face mask order Monday night, the City of Columbia released the finalized ordinance.

Here are some takeaways from the ordinance:

The ordinance goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., and will run for 90 days. The City has the authority to extend the order, if necessary.

Homemade or factory face masks count, but a covering that covers the wearers forehead and eyes does not.

Masks with a one-way valve that allow for droplets to be exhaled do not count.

Employers must provide masks for their employees.

Violating the ordinance comes with a $15 fine for an individual, or a $100 fine for a business.

Exempted activities include exercising outdoors or indoors when six feet of distance can be maintained, eating and drinking and engaging in outdoor activities when a distance of six feet can be maintained.

People with medical conditions that would prevent mask wearing, and people under the age of 10 are also exempt.

You can read the full ordinance here.