City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
COLUMBIA — After the Columbia City Council voted to approve a mandatory face mask order Monday night, the City of Columbia released the finalized ordinance.
Here are some takeaways from the ordinance:
- The ordinance goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., and will run for 90 days. The City has the authority to extend the order, if necessary.
- Homemade or factory face masks count, but a covering that covers the wearers forehead and eyes does not.
- Masks with a one-way valve that allow for droplets to be exhaled do not count.
- Employers must provide masks for their employees.
- Violating the ordinance comes with a $15 fine for an individual, or a $100 fine for a business.
- Exempted activities include exercising outdoors or indoors when six feet of distance can be maintained, eating and drinking and engaging in outdoor activities when a distance of six feet can be maintained.
- People with medical conditions that would prevent mask wearing, and people under the age of 10 are also exempt.
You can read the full ordinance here.
