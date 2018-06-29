City of Columbia's website offline following possible hack

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's GoColumbiaMo website was offline Friday due to a potential Distributed Denial of Services attack on the web domain.

The website went down due to a massive amount of traffic flooding the site which caused it to overload and stop the server from responding leaving all website external services to be down until further notice, said Tony St. Romaine, the City of Columbia's deputy city manager.

St. Romaine said if residents have a pressing issue, they can the city on its main number, 573-874-7282.

Some residents use the city's site to make utility payments, but St. Romaine said there's no indictation any personal information has been compromised. DDoS attacks typically do not involve security breaches, according to St. Romaine.

He said he hopes people will remain patient Friday and through the weekend as the IT staff works to get this issue resolved.