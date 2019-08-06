UPDATE: Geoff Jones named as new Columbia police chief

By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Reporter, and Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock announced Geoff Jones as the new Columbia police chief Monday morning.

Police officers, sheriff's deputies, advocacy group leaders and community members all attended the public announcement at city hall.

Jones served as interim police chief since former chief Ken Burton resigned in December 2018. He said the key to creating trust and building relationships is having strong communication with the community.

"I keep saying it's about relationships," Jones said. "But having a relationship where they may not like the decision I make, they know how I got there and that has helped improve our communications.

The president of Race Matters, Friends, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, said the group has noticed an improvement with how Jones has interacted with the community.

"He's very accessible. He's accessible to us, and to other members of the community," she said. "I think that counts for a lot - I know with Chief Burton, he was not very accessible - and he's really interested in serving and being in the community so I think that's important."

On Thursday, the Columbia Police Officers Association also said it supported keeping Jones on as chief, citing a vote by 97% of officers in favor of Jones.

Mayor Brian Treece mentioned having a person appointed to be chief permanently can provide stability for the city and community.

"The fact that he is surrounded by his family here, and his colleagues, and a chamber full of community members speaks volumes to the character and integrity of the person that will take over the Columbia Police Department," he said.

A press release from the city said Jones starts as chief of police "effective immediately."

