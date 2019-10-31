City of Columbia utilities director to retire

COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Utilities Director Tad Johnsen announced Tuesday he will retire after 26 years of service with the city, according to a press release.

His retirement will take effect March 13, 2020.

According to the release, Johnsen's career with the city began in 1994 with Columbia Parks and Recreation as the "electrical guy." Two years later he transferred to Columbia Water & Light and began working at the Municipal Power Plant where he was later promoted to plant manager in 2000.

In 2010, then City Manager Bill Watkins promoted Johnsen to Director of Water & Light.

Johnsen's responsibilities grew in 2015 when Water & Light, sewer, stormwater and solid waste utilities were incorporated into City of Columbia Utilities.

"I have enjoyed my 26 years working at various positions, bringing forward new ideas, working with great people and serving our residents’ utilities needs," Johnsen said in the release. "I feel very lucky to have been part of the working family at the City of Columbia and I am looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and pursuing existing hobbies."

City Manager John Glascock will be overseeing the hunt for the next Utilities director.

City of Columbia Utilities is responsible for the administration, direction, and coordination of all water, electric, sewer, stormwater and solid waste in the city with an annual budget of $240 million.