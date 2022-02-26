COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Vision Commission will host a public input session on Monday to go over the city’s strategic plan.
The session will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The three-phase citywide plan started in the summer of 2018. It was put in place to aid with service, communication, continuous improvement, integrity, teamwork and equity throughout the city.
Last July, the city council approved a policy resolution that adopted the outcome objectives, performance measures and action steps for the 2021 strategic plan.
People who identify as low income, business representatives, people disabilities, seniors, and youth are the five focus groups of this plan.
The conference will be held in conference room 1A/1B at City Hall.