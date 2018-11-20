City of Columbia Yet to Enforce New Snow Routes

COLUMBIA - Warmer temperatures are on the way to Columbia this week, but that wasn't the case this past weekend. Colder temperatures called for snow and the City of Columbia launched a new website to help with the matter.

The website announced the priority and state-maintained snow routes, but it comes as a cost for some Columbia residents.

The city asked residents to move their cars from the priority snow routes in order for snow plow operators to move snow off the road. A new amendment to the city ordinance stated normal parking spots on the priority roads are officially "no parking" zones when two inches of snow accumulate.

Despite the new ordinance taking effect Saturday, video KOMU 8 News shot over the weekend shows the city didn't enforce its own rule. The footage shows several cars still parked along the first priority road, University Avenue.

Steven Sapp, a spokesman for Columbia Public Works, said the city wanted to use the first snow as an educational campaign rather than make people angry. He said clearing the streets is just a precaution to make sure the roads are taken care of more efficiently.

The website showed 20 plows worked the roads Saturday. The website also provides options to receive text alerts and check the progress of snow removal.