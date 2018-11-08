City of Fulton Holds Christmas Parade

FULTON - The city of Fulton celebrated the holiday season with a parade on Saturday. People of all ages lined the city's downtown streets to enjoy the sights and sounds of floats constructed by families and businesses of the community.

The Fulton Jaycees have been sponsoring the parade for more than 30 years. This year's theme was a Storybook Christmas. The idea came from the 2005 movie, "Joyeaux Noel," which tells the story of a Christmas truce along the Western Front in World War I. The theme is meant to represent peace on Earth.

Robert Hood, a ten-year-old parade onlooker, said his favorite part of the parade was, "whenever they're throwing candy." Seth Gilbert, his nine-year-old friend, said, "Everybody wsa doing their thing, going along the streets." The boys both said the most important part of Christmas for them is spending time with their families. Gilbert said, "You get to meet with everybody." And Hood said, "If you haven't seen your grandma for, like, years, you can finally see her."

Although the weather was chilly, the parade was able to finish its route before heavy rain moved into the area.