City of Fulton offices to close due to COVID-19 concerns

FULTON - The City of Fulton will close all city offices to the public beginning on Wednesday, March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utility bill payments can still be made using the drive-through window at City Hall, the dropbox on Court Street, or online here.

Fulton residents with questions are encouraged to call city hall.

According to the City of Fulton's Facebook post, more closings and schedule changes will be announced later today.

As of this time, the City of Fulton does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19.