City of Fulton Shows Off New Police Station

FULTON - A new police station is opening its doors in Fulton on Friday.

The new police station used to be the old Callaway Electric Cooperative building. The city purchased the building back in July 2011 costing them nearly one million dollars.

The new police station is more than 18,000 square feet and underwent a $400,000 renovation, which includes new concrete holding cells and bullet proof entrances.

Fulton's old police station was built before the 1930s and originally served as a car dealership. Since the building is so old and lacks the technology to run effectively, the city decided it would be cheaper to buy the old CEC building than renovate the old location.

On Friday, the Fulton Police Department will hold a ceremony at the old police station to lower the flag and close its doors for the last time.