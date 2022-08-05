COLUMBIA - City of Refuge spent the week getting new pencils, notebooks, backpacks, clothes, and other school supplies to young students.
The non-profit's school liaison, Candace Hulsizer, said they've given away supplies to over 300 kids in two days.
"We've had about 300 students who have gone through already, and so we're still expecting a few more," Hulsizer said.
City of Refuge's Back to School Bash took place from Wednesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Students received completely new outfits from top to bottom, including socks and shoes.
However, because of worldwide events, the organization has taken in many more families this year, especially Afghan and Ukrainian refugees.
"When the Afghan crisis happened, Columbia was one of the places that people were sent to," Hulsizer said. "We got 300 families, just ourselves, which is more than St. Louis or Kansas City got at one time."
The City of Refuge care coordinator Lori Stoll has been with the organization since the Back-to-School bash started. She said the event is between 30 and 50 percent larger than last year, and City of Refuge has welcomed, on average, one to two new families each week during the summer.
"We had at least four new families today that I signed up with resources," Stoll said, "and they had just moved here like two or three weeks ago from Washington."
Emma Rawlings will be a teacher at Shepard Boulevard Elementary School this year. She said new school supplies can help refugee students feel welcomed into the community.
"In my experience, sometimes our refugee families, the students may not have as many outfits or they may have some clothes, but may not have as many," Rawlings said. "Just having something new that they haven't worn before that they get to wear on the first day of school can really help boost their confidence."
Beyond the difficulty of the language barrier, Rawlings said refugee families can have a lot of trouble paying for school supplies.
Columbia Public School has a list of school supplies for each elementary school in the district. For many schools, the cheapest option that includes everything on the list can total over $40, without including any textbooks or clothes. As many families have several children, the cost to send them to school with new supplies each year is very high.
Min Redamwang came to Columbia from Thailand two years ago. He said supplies from the City of Refuge make a huge difference to his three children and the refugee community.
"I believe this is very necessary for all of us," Redamwang said.
He added charity events are especially necessary for long income and refugee families to feel more comfortable in schools.
Though City of Refuge's Back-to-School Bash ended today, they will continue to take donations through the school year to help any families that come to Columbia throughout the year.