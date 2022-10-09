COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge has opened a new building in Columbia over the weekend to create more opportunities and services for local refugees.
City of Refuge is a non-profit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development.
The building called "A Place To Call Home" is located at 10 N. Garth Avenue, right by the public library.
Dan Szy, the Director of Development at the City of Refuge, is looking forward to the opportunities the new building will have to offer.
"This building is a way that we can dream bigger than we ever have before, about ways to help our refugee friends really experience the kinds of upward mobility that so many of us in our community are familiar with," Szy said.
The building will triple the capacity to provide services for refugees, according to the organization.
"We're really excited about the opportunity to serve more people and to be able to share what our refugee friends work on and create with a broader community," said Szy.
The City of Refuge is hoping to explore opportunities to expand refugees' entrepreneurship, skills and service. The groups said one of its most exciting plans is building a preschool.
The new building also features a donation drive thru where community members can easily drop off donations like household items and other essentials.
The organization has worked with refugees in Columbia for over 12 years, serving about 1,200 people annually.
"Sometimes we find that being able to be a smiling face, the first time that a family walks in the door is a great turning point for people," said Szy. "We're really able to make a difference and an impact."
The group hopes "A Place to Call Home" symbolizes just that.
"A Place To Call Home means this building is not belonging to an agency. It belongs to everyone in the city who has a need as a refuge to come and receive services," said Szy.
The organization also provides material goods and basic needs to refugees, including clothing, food, and household items. Many of these items are donated by fellow community members.
City of Refuge appreciates the support from the community through donations and volunteering. For more information, visit the group's website by clicking here.