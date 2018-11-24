City of Sedalia Suspends Collection Services Monday

SEDALIA - Dangerously low temperatures plagued mid-Missouri Monday morning. With conditions expected to last through the night, the City of Sedalia has suspended refuse collection service on Monday, January 6.

The safety and health of public workers is always a concern when winter conditions are harsh. The city will resume trash pick-up the same as if following a Monday holiday schedule; Monday's pick-up will move to Tuesday and Tuesday's pick-up will move to Wednesday.