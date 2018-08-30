City of Sturgeon issues boil advisory

STURGEON — The city of Sturgeon issued a boil advisory Friday after a water main broke at the corner of Patton and Wentz streets.

According to the city's Facebook page, it mostly impacts residents south of the railroad track.

The city says the following streets are impacted:

Davis Street

West Wentz street to Ogden Street

All of East Patton Street

East Mcdowell Street

East Burks Street

East Canada Street

All of South Ogden Street

South Ruby Street

South Rollins Street

South Hicks Street

The boil advisory is expected to last until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.