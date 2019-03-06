City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion

COLUMBIA - An indoor pavilion is set to make its way to A. Perry Philips Park within the next year.

A public input meeting will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aria Apartments to discuss the plans.

Park Development Superintendent Mike Snyder said the construction on the pavilion is set to start as early as this summer.

The indoor pavilion is proposed to be 9,000 square feet, featuring a reception room that can be rented by the public and will hold up to 300 people.

"It'll be used for larger groups, weddings, events, it will be able to accommodate some of those", Snyder said.

The project's budget is set at $800,000 and will be funded by the 2015 voter-approved Park Sales Tax.

Along with the pavilion, a new parking lot will be added to accommodate attendees.

"There's a lot of exciting things happening out there, so this will just add to the mix", Snyder said.

Discovery Parkway has recently added a hotel and restaurant that Snyder hopes will attract people to the pavilion.

"It's going to be a beautiful building and it's a great site, lots of great amenities around the building" Snyder said.