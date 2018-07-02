City Online Billing System Temporarily Out of Service

COLUMBIA - The city is performing maintenance on the online billing system through Sunday.

The city's Information Technologies Department is doing the maintenance that temporarily takes the system out of service for city residents. During the maintenance, people cannot pay several bills online including utility payments, building permit fees and other miscellaneous accounts receivable like home energy loans.

Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine reported the system went down at 8 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to be back up Sunday at 8 p.m.

The city has done maintenance like this over several weekends in the past to prepare for an enterprise software system.