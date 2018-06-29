City Pitches Park Plans to Pooch Owners

City officials and residents agreed the park must not harm the trail's beauty.

"We wanted to keep the aesthetics in mind and make sure that we don't detract in any way and we think we can do that," said Steve Saitta of the parks and rec department.

"I think it's important that we don't focus too much on just dog lovers, okay, and making people and dogs happy," said dog owner Lisa Meyer, "but be mindful that we want everybody to enjoy our trails."

The department will use ideas from the meeting to recommend a new dog park plan to the Columbia City Council, and hope parks and rec can break ground next spring.