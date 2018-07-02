City Plans to Improve Dog Park

COLUMBIA - Parks and Recreation revealed its plans to make changes and improvements to the Twin Lakes Dog Park after the Boone County sales tax passed on election night. Parks and Rec has met with many dog owners during the past several months to get input on what the park needs.



After the November election, voters approved the ballot to extend a park sales tax. This allows the city to use $12 million over the course of five years towards its parks.

Dog owners talked about the lack of enough trash cans at the park back in April. Columbia Parks and Rec's Mike Snyder said adding trash cans is just part of the continuous maintenance to the park.





Snyder said Parks and Rec will have to wait for city council to approve when and how much it can use towards the dog park.

"What we're proposing and what we did last winter and seemed to work well is for this to be the winter dog park area for December, January and February when the lake could potentially freeze," Snyder said.



Some changes on the proposed plans are to add lights along the lake, add a dog washing station, and to put in permanent fencing along the winter park area.

"It's going to start to get darker sooner before people are really out of work," dog owner, Jason Pitt, said. "So if they want to come here during the day then, lights would be a great idea."

"I think that would be extremely nice seeing as my dog's the dog that likes to go in the mud pit that's on the other side," dog owner, Brigitte Bienik said.

Not all dog owners think a dog washing station is necessary.

"I can't imagine anyone using it from what I've heard here, no one really has time, you're exercising your time and then your going," dog owner, Casey Corbin, said.



There are temporary fences along the winter area as of two years ago. Several dog owners said they like having a winter park, but they said it needs some improvement.



One owner said she is thrilled the city is still keeping the dog park in mind with the vast amount of parks in the area.