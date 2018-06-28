City Preparing for Friday's Freeze Warning

COLUMBIA - In anticipation of an overnight freeze warning, the Parks and Recreation Department removed plants and flowers from city streets Thursday.

The National Weather Service's warning runs from 1 to 9 a.m. Friday. Parks department employee Willy Maxwell said crews have spent most of the week pulling plants from flower boxes. Otherwise, Maxwell said the vast majority of the plants would die in the cold weather.

"Some of them might live through the first freeze, but it won't be long until the next one," Maxwell said. "We do what we can. We're pulling [the plants] up before the freeze kills them and makes them look bad." Though the crews will dispose of these plants in the trash, not saving them, the city would rather not have dead plants in the public areas.

The National Weather Service's freeze warning urges plant owners to either cover their plants or bring them indoors. It said it expects temperatures to drop below freezing "a few hours before sunrise," but temperatures will rise above the freezing mark "about an hour after sunrise."

Maxwell said city crews will replant the flowers for the boxes in the spring.

For the National Weather Service's full report, click here.