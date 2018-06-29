City Recommends Bus Routes for Homecoming Game

COLUMBIA - With Homecoming weekend coming up, the University of Missouri Athletic Department is expecting a sellout for the game Saturday.

Columbia Public Works is urging fans going to the game to use Columbia Transit in hopes of reducing vehicle and pedestrian traffic around the stadium.

Columbia Transit has seven bus routes for game days. The routes go to motels and hotels, bars, and restaurants. The routes have a focus on downtown and The District.

Each route costs $1.50 to ride, and passengers are encouraged to have exact change. The city also says passengers should avoid bringing coolers or beverages onto the buses.

Routes:

Downtown West (D2)

Downtown East (D1)

East Hotel (E1)

South Hotel (S1)

West Hotel (W1)

Hilton Garden Inn Express (E2)

Holiday Inn I-70 Drive Southwest Express (W2)

Each route will drop off passengers at the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive.