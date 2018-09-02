City Releases New Power Plan for South Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light released a new plan to bring more power to south Columbia. More than 1,000 residents will receive information about "Option B" this week.

Option A, presented last year, was met with a lot of resistance from residents who said they were concerned about health risks and property values. Columbia's City Council told water and light to go back to the drawing board and figure out another possibility. About 3,200 residents were in the path of the original plan.

The biggest difference in Option B is that it relies more on building off of exisiting power lines rather than build new paths to get power to residents. Columbia Water and Light says Option A is better than Option B in the long term and is a more reliable system.

A public forum will be held at the end of this month and the department will decide which option to present to City Council members.