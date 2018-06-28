City Removes Occupy CoMo Tent

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A tent and camping equipment at the center of an Occupy protest outside Columbia's City Hall have been removed by city officials without incident.

Members of the Occupy CoMo group faced a Monday deadline to remove their belongings from the site. On Tuesday morning, city maintenance workers moved the encampment to city storage space. Unlike similar crackdowns in other cities, there were no arrests and police were not summoned.

Protest organizers said they used the tent and its spray-painted slogans to convey their message rather than as a place to sleep. They're vowing to continue the protest but hope to soon start using donated office space near City Hall to store their belongings.