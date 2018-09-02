City Resurfaces Tennis Courts, Prepares for SEC Championship

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation is currently resurfacing tennis courts in two parks. Voters approved the resurfacing in 2010. Funding comes from the Park Sales Tax. Resurfacing the tennis courts allows MU to host the 2014 SEC Tennis Championships in April.

Assistant MU tennis coach Jason Potthoff said resurfacing local courts helps make it possible to host the SEC Championships.

"Without the courts being resurfaced around town there is no way we'd be able to host it. We have six very nice courts here at the Mizzou tennis complex but having 13 extra teams in town and them all having to warm up before matches and also practice throughout the week, it'd be very difficult for us to host it here without those additional courts. So, that's going to help a lot." Potthoff said.

Cosmo-Bethel Park courts 1-8 are currently being resurfaced and are expected to be finished July 10. Courts 1-8 will reopen once completed and construction will begin on courts 9-12. Columbia Parks and Recreation are resurfacing the tennis courts in phases "to minimize the impact to park users." The Department of Parks and Recreation said in a news release "work is expected to continue through July 19, weather permitting."

Albert Oakland Park is closed for resurfacing July 10 to 19. Columbia Parks and Recreation said, "since this type of work is weather dependent, the schedule is subject to change."