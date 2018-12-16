City's second water resource workshop to discuss water quality

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia is looking for more feedback on its water resource plan.

For the second workshop, the public is invited to give input on the topic of wastewater and stormwater quality.

Connie Kacprowicz is the Columbia Water and Light spokesperson. She said parts of Columbia have old infrastructure and changes need to be made to prevent future issues.

She said waste and stormwater are a city priority for its water resource plan. An engineering firm is collecting data on what the city currently has in place for infrastructure, what needs to be fixed, what federal regulations need to be accounted for and what growth the city expects for the future.

The city will then integrate the findings with public input and come up with an action plan for the future. This includes the public's opinion on the quality of water bodies, how the city can prevent flooding, property and road damage reduction and more.

"If more people feel like we should be dealing with backups in people’s basements as far as when it rains a lot or sewer backups, we need to know that. Or, how do they use our streams? Do they fish in them? Do they swim in them? Those types of things will help us formulate that plan," said Kacprowicz.

Kacprowicz said she urges people to provide their feedback so the city can come up with the best plan possible to serve Columbia.

"It really needs to come from the ground up," Kacprowicz said. "The people need to let us know what their problems are and what their priorities are."

The city suggests if people can't make it to this, or any of the workshops, that they still go online and complete the survey.

The next workshop will take place on November 14 at the ARC from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The topic will be an action plan moving forward.