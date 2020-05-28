City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases

3 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News
By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the businesses to decide whether or not they alert the public if they have a positive employee with COVID-19.

Schnucks in Columbia notified the public of their positive case with a company release and said the store will remain open, but a third-party company has been hired to disinfect the area where the employee was working, as well as all employee common areas.

Glascock said the city wants to respect privacy. 

“Privacy is an important thing to a lot of people,” he said. “I dont know what's right, what's wrong, what information is too much information for people."

The City sent out a statement yesterday saying when they hear about a COVID-19 case, they find all close contacts and alert them. 

"If we identify all close contacts, there is no need to issue an alert," Lucio Bitoy, Community Relations Specialist, said in his statement to KOMU 8.

Boone County Health and Human Services has recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 between May 10 and May 25. Eleven of these cases came from community transmission.

“It’s really up to the person and on the business on what they want to tell us,” Glascock said. 

Barb Jones, a customer at Schnucks, said she's glad they informed the public about an employee testing positive. 

“I’m glad they did," Jones said. "I think it’s important to know how many people are being affected, and to be able to make accurate decisions based on whats actually happening, rather than be lulled into a false sense of security."

Glascock says it all comes down to privacy and information.

“You can’t release personal information about a person's health from a government standpoint,” Glascock said. “Just because I want to know, doesn’t mean I have the right to.”

KOMU reached out to the health department to see if they had more to add about what Glascock said during the State of the City address.

Bitoy said they agree with Glascock and that they "take the privacy of people's health very seriously." 

Jones said she would rather know if there are COVID-19 cases in places she gives her business.

“I'd much rather know than not know,” she said.

The health department said earlier this week in a media release that they expect to see more cases of COVID-19 as more places reopen and more people come in contact with others.



More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

The full toll of COVID-19 on children's mental health won't be known for years
The full toll of COVID-19 on children's mental health won't be known for years
Editor's note: Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:26:23 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:39:26 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
(CNN) - Hundreds remained on the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday night protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:09:08 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:31:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not be collecting residential recycling curbside the week of May 25 after Columbia/Boone... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
Three arrested on drug charges in Fulton
FULTON - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a narcotics search occurred at 1504 Monroe Street in Fulton.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:31:16 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state
JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
Boonville tourism and economy slowed down by COVID-19
BOONVILLE - The City of Boonville relies heavily on their summer tourism season with attractions like the Katy Trail, Isle... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
Retired MU astronaut looks back amid SpaceX launch
COLUMBIA —Americans are finally sending their own up to space again. When SpaceX's postponed rocket launch finally lifts off on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
Two juvenille suspects detained in connection to Dollar General fire
COLUMBIA - Two 16-year-olds are being held on arson charges in connection to a May 11 fire at the Flanders... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 21 active weather alerts
5pm 67°
6pm 66°
7pm 66°
8pm 65°