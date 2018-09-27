City says renovations needed at wastewater treatment facility

2 hours 5 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News
By: Alex Arger, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Treating Columbia's wastewater keeps the community and the environment safe, and updates to the city's system could soon be underway to keep it functioning properly.

Thursday, there is an interested parties meeting for phase two of the Columbia Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project. The project has three main focuses: replacing roofs in the four digester complexes, creating a new mixing system to go in the digesters and general reconstruction of the buildings.

Erin Keys, Engineering and Operations Manager for the city's sewer utility, said the biggest piece of this project is the digester complexes. This is part of the process that decomposes solids and takes out harmful bacteria.
Keys said two of the digesters have their original roofs from the plant's construction in 1983. She said the structure isn't functioning like it should.
"The structure underneath has deteriorated, and it's the leaks and the age that you aren't able to see on the surface," Keys said.
The first phase of improvements was completed in 2012, and the utility decided to break off this part of the project until they had more funding. The construction and engineering costs for phase two are estimated to be $7 million. The funds will come from a 2013 bond, and the rest will come from the sanitary sewer revenue fund. 
Keys said since the project was already delayed, pushing it even further would put the plant at a higher risk of failure. That risk is having a higher amount of bacteria still in the sludge after it has gone through the digester complex. 
"Digesters create products that are spread on the ground, and if it's not doing its job to remove harmful parts, people could be harmed when they come in contact with it," Keys said. 
The sludge from the digester creates a "rich topsoil" that utility workers give to farmers to use as a type of fertilizer. If the soil isn't properly sanitized, it could also hurt the environment. 
"Columbia is growing, and digesters need to be able to kill more bacteria," Tim Fahrenbrink, Operations Supervisor said. "The system need to be refurbished."
Farmers like to use the plant's product because it's free from the city, and it contains many nutrients that they would otherwise have to pay to get.
"Most fertilizers are manufactured, where this is kind of renewable," Greg Mabrey, Biosolids Supervisor, said. "Farmers that we deal with like it because it's basically free nitrogen, which is better than having to go to another place to buy it."
The plant distributes this by-product to properties within a 25-mile radius from the plant. Mabrey said it's helpful to have a certain place to put the sludge because if not, the city would have to pay a heavy fee to dispose of it elsewhere.
"We've got to do something with it," Mabrey said. "We're going to produce it whether we spread it on the ground or have to take it to the landfill. I think spreading it on the ground and incorporating it for these farmers is a good deal."
Keys said the city has strict regulations to ensure safety. Changing the mixing system will help meet permit requirements in a more efficient way. In order to do it in a cost-effective manner, the system has to maintain its infrastructure.
"You don't want to get behind on anything," Fahrenbrink said. "If you put something off for too long, then you have a major catastrophe. All the equipment is getting older, and there's better stuff out there."
The plant is holding the interested parties meeting to show assessments of the digester facilities, present the preliminary design and to answer questions regarding the project. A public hearing for the project will be held in November, and if approved by the Council, final design documents will be prepared for construction in 2019.

More News

Grid
List

ACLU to talk about "disastrous" public defender system
ACLU to talk about "disastrous" public defender system
COLUMBIA - The ACLU of Missouri will hold a town hall in Columbia on Thursday to discuss funding of the... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:38:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

City says renovations needed at wastewater treatment facility
City says renovations needed at wastewater treatment facility
COLUMBIA - Treating Columbia's wastewater keeps the community and the environment safe, and updates to the city's system could soon... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

LIVE NOW: Kavanaugh and accuser testify at Senate hearing
LIVE NOW: Kavanaugh and accuser testify at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of the women accusing him of sexual assault appear before... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically fended off new accusations of... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 6:05:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

Victims' group pressures review of clergy abuse concerns
Victims' group pressures review of clergy abuse concerns
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A victims' support group is putting pressure on Missouri's governor to intervene in a state investigation... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 Thursday, September 27, 2018 5:48:00 AM CDT September 27, 2018 in News

As elections approach, people weigh in on medical marijuana
As elections approach, people weigh in on medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - MU students gathered Wednesday to learn more about the three different medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:04:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Suspect in Fulton McDonald's shooting faces multiple charges
Suspect in Fulton McDonald's shooting faces multiple charges
FULTON - The man suspected in the Fulton McDonald's altercation is facing a litany of charges. Police issued a... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 9:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Columbia home buyers are renovating instead of buying new homes
Columbia home buyers are renovating instead of buying new homes
COLUMBIA - Columbia has experienced a decline in new residential construction this year. One realtor said it could be because... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Two people robbed at gunpoint buying items found online; police urge caution
Two people robbed at gunpoint buying items found online; police urge caution
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says two people were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday when they went to buy items... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Man who tackled porch fire with garden hose shrugs off attention
Man who tackled porch fire with garden hose shrugs off attention
MEXICO - A Mexico man who used a garden hose to put out a porch fire early Wednesday morning said... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:26:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Authorities cancel endangered person advisory for two children
UPDATE: Authorities cancel endangered person advisory for two children
HARRISBURG - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an endangered missing persons advisory early Thursday morning. According to a... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Moniteau County looks for fresh start with prosecutor candidates
Moniteau County looks for fresh start with prosecutor candidates
MONITEAU - Two candidates have filed to run for Moniteau County prosecuting attorney, to replace Shayne Healea, who resigned after... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government estimates that 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter —... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 3:00:31 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Officer shoots and critically wounds 15-year-old in St. Louis
Officer shoots and critically wounds 15-year-old in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and critically wounded an armed 15-year-old black boy in St.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 1:39:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Charges filed against man accused of sexual abuse at MU concert
Charges filed against man accused of sexual abuse at MU concert
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a sexual abuse charge Tuesday against a man accused of rubbing a woman in a sexual... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:55:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories

New report: Young adult parents face harsh reality
New report: Young adult parents face harsh reality
COLUMBIA - A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that young adult parents are facing hardships with... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:36:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

St. Louis alderwoman sues city over tear gas at protest
St. Louis alderwoman sues city over tear gas at protest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis official who joined protests after a white police officer was acquitted of murder... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:22:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued in Sturgeon
Boil advisory issued in Sturgeon
STURGEON - Sturgeon city officials have issued a boil advisory from 11:40 a.m. September 26 to 11:40 a.m. September 28.... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 Wednesday, September 26, 2018 12:01:00 PM CDT September 26, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10am 56°
11am 61°
12pm 66°
1pm 71°