UPDATE: Columbia police group condemns social media posts of Lt. Tate

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officer's Association condemned the social media posts of police Lt. Tate.

In a CPOA press release, it said, " His words were unbecoming of a law enforcement professional, are not compatible with the standards of professionalism highly valued by our members, and are not consistent with the principles of the Columbia Police Officers Association."

This comes just one day after Columbia's acting police chief said an officer in charge of the Internal Affairs Unit violated policies concerning social media.

The off-duty activities "brought discredit to the department," Jill Schlude said in a news release.

The social media posts were made between May 2010 and September 2016. Schlude said she looked at the officer's disciplinary record during that time period while determining what action to take.

She also ordered an audit of all the complaints handled by the Internal Affairs Unit involving racial profiling and use of force during that time for any indication of bias in their handling.

The statement said that audit is expected to take an extended period of time to complete.

The CPD is also reviewing a sampling of traffic tickets issued by the officer to determine if there was any disparate treatment that would warrant further investigation.

"We must take the lead to eliminate any possible bias and discrimination within the department and increase our own individual understanding of these issues through education, training and interaction with others," Schlude said.