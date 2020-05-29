City seeking input on Missouri State Penitentiary redevelopment plans

JEFFERSON CITY - The Historic State Penitentiary has been vacant for almost 15 years and Jefferson City is ready to move forward with plans to redevelop part of it.

But first, they are asking for public input on two potential companies that are wanting to redevelop the land.

Jefferson City Mayor, Carrie Tergin, said the goal of the redevelopment plans is to use the space in order to expand the city's economic development.

"The goal would be utilizing the space to the highest amount of return," Tergin said. "I think this is something that we have this amazing opportunity for a unique place on a unique amount of acreage."

The first proposal is from Arcturis and Chesterfield Hotels. Their plan includes a hotel, conference center and an ice arena.

Tergin said the other proposal comes from Farmer Companies, which is proposing two different options for the space. The first is to turn the land into soccer fields, which would also include a small convention center offsite next to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel the company is already building. The second plan would turn the space into a park, which would include building a larger convention center offsite next to the hotel.

Out of both of the proposals, Tergin and MSP Community Partners fully support the Chesterfield plan, which Tergin believes has the most potential.

"Honestly, putting a hotel and conference space there would make sense as we look at economic redevelopment for that area and spurring the whole area and utilizing the assets that we have, like the riverfront and the view," Tergin said.

The public is invited to share their input on the options virtually at Monday's 6 p.m. City Council meeting. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page. The public can also email their input to MSP@jeffcitymo.org.

Tergin said the City Council plans to vote on the proposals at their next meeting on June 1.

Both of the proposals can be found here.