City seeking input on Missouri State Penitentiary redevelopment plans

1 week 3 days 19 hours ago Monday, May 18 2020 May 18, 2020 Monday, May 18, 2020 3:24:00 PM CDT May 18, 2020 in News

JEFFERSON CITY - The Historic State Penitentiary has been vacant for almost 15 years and Jefferson City is ready to move forward with plans to redevelop part of it.

But first, they are asking for public input on two potential companies that are wanting to redevelop the land. 

Jefferson City Mayor, Carrie Tergin, said the goal of the redevelopment plans is to use the space in order to expand the city's economic development. 

"The goal would be utilizing the space to the highest amount of return," Tergin said. "I think this is something that we have this amazing opportunity for a unique place on a unique amount of acreage."

The first proposal is from Arcturis and Chesterfield Hotels. Their plan includes a hotel, conference center and an ice arena.  

Tergin said the other proposal comes from Farmer Companies, which is proposing two different options for the space. The first is to turn the land into soccer fields, which would also include a small convention center offsite next to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel the company is already building. The second plan would turn the space into a park, which would include building a larger convention center offsite next to the hotel. 

Out of both of the proposals, Tergin and MSP Community Partners fully support the Chesterfield plan, which Tergin believes has the most potential. 

"Honestly, putting a hotel and conference space there would make sense as we look at economic redevelopment for that area and spurring the whole area and utilizing the assets that we have, like the riverfront and the view," Tergin said.

The public is invited to share their input on the options virtually at Monday's 6 p.m. City Council meeting. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page. The public can also email their input to MSP@jeffcitymo.org

Tergin said the City Council plans to vote on the proposals at their next meeting on June 1. 

Both of the proposals can be found here. 

More News

Grid
List

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile testing avialible in Columbia
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Mobile testing avialible in Columbia
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:39:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Student at Tiger Tots Academy tests positive for COVID-19
Student at Tiger Tots Academy tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA- A student at the West Location of Tiger Tots Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:37:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Governor Mike Parson announces re-opening phase one extension through June 15
Governor Mike Parson announces re-opening phase one extension through June 15
JEFFERSON CITY – During his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced an extension of the phase one reopening... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 8:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Hair salons reopening with safety measures in place
Hair salons reopening with safety measures in place
COLUMBIA - As Boone County moves into the next phase of reopening, hair salons can now open their doors to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
LIVESTREAM: Watch Governor Parson's daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

The full toll of COVID-19 on children's mental health won't be known for years
The full toll of COVID-19 on children's mental health won't be known for years
Editor's note: Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:26:23 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia School Board candidate forum
Columbia School Board candidate forum
COLUMBIA - Click below to watch the final candidate forum for the Columbia School Board. All four candidates - Jonathan... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Shooting, chase ends in fatal crash in Kansas City suburb
Shooting, chase ends in fatal crash in Kansas City suburb
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) - Police in suburban Kansas City say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 8:47:00 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 7:39:26 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
(CNN) - Hundreds remained on the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday night protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:09:08 AM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
Columbia nursing home employee tests positive
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:33:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News

American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
American virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:31:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 17 active weather alerts
11am 73°
12pm 74°
1pm 75°
2pm 74°