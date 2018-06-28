City Seeking Professionals for Various Commissions

COLUMBIA -- With some terms expiring during the next three years, the city is now accepting applications for positions on nine boards and commissions.

A few of the spots require professional expertise. For example, the Board of Health needs a dentist; the Board of Mechanical Examiners needs a general contractor and a mechanic; and the Building Construction Codes Commission needs an engineer, plumber and fire expert.

Some commissions, like the Columbia Vision Commission and the Human Rights Commission, don't need citizens with particular expertise, but rather an interest in the specific area of policy.

Applications are due on August 5th by noon.

Click here for information on the vacancies.