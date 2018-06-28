City Seeks Applicants For Public Communication Funding

COLUMBIA- Applications for public communications resource funding will be available starting Jan. 31. This is the fourth year that the city has funded a partnership with other public communication service providers to expand or enhance communication among citizens and city officials on issues of importance to the community.

Project funding, ranging from $1,000 to $15,000, is available to the following types of eligible applicants: 1) single not-for-profit entities, government agencies or educational institutions; 2) a partnership of public communication-type entities; or 3) partnerships of a single public communications entity and other related entities such as schools, social service agencies, libraries, museums, etc.

This is a competitive process adopted by the City Council which allocates new revenues expected from increased video service provider fees. Funds are disbursed by means of a contractual process (not a grant).

The application package will be available on the city's website at http://www.GoColumbiaMo.com Jan. 31 and at the City Manager's Office, 701 E. Broadway.