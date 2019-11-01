City starts work on Hinkson Trail expansion, protester remains in tree

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works started construction work on the Hinkson Creek Trail expansion on Bluff Dale Drive on Friday.

A truck went up and down the street installing signs that will restrict parking from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays for 90 days.

One Columbia woman, Wendy Hofmann, is excited for what the new trail will offer.

"I don't like riding bicycles on the road and I feel that anything that gets people walking and riding bicycles instead of being in their cars is a good thing," Hofmann said.

The city council decided to go forward with the trail expansion between Clark Land and Stephens Lake Park last February. The discussions sparked a controversy in Columbia.

Sutu Forté is among a group of neighbors on Bluff Dale Drive who are opposing the trail. On Tuesday, she climbed into a tree in the development path and said she won't come down until the city cancels its plans.

Steven Sapp, Columbia's Director of Community Relations, is working with the Columbia Police Department to decide how to handle Forté's unwillingness to come down.