City to Consider Downtown Taxi Stands

7 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, January 03 2011 Jan 3, 2011 Monday, January 03, 2011 10:01:28 PM CST January 03, 2011 in News
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to review a report Monday night on designated taxi stands in downtown Columbia. The report, issued by the Columbia Special Business division of The District, proposes to create designated taxi stands, along with zones where taxis cannot stop, to prevent loitering and improve public safety.

Carrie Gartner, director of Columbia Special Business District, set forth recommendations in the report. Those recommendations included the following:

1) Create "no drop off/pick up" zones in highly trafficked areas, except in designated taxi stands in these prohibited areas.
2) Create taxi stands nearby where customers can be directed. Meters will be bagged in these areas and no parking will be allowed.
3) Do not institute a "first cab in line" rule. Allow customers to choose any cab they like.
3) Taxi stands and no pickup zones in effect from 9:00pm to 2:00 am.
4) Signage and education will be necessary to the transition

One local taxi driver thinks the proposal could work, but requires heavy enforcement. Terry Nickerson, owner of Taxi Terry's, attended a taxi cab meeting with Gartner, Columbia police, and other local cab companies. He said he would support whatever ordinance the city ends up creating but hopes that ordinance could be fully enforced.

After Monday's meeting, Gartner said the next step would be to continue conversation with cab companies, downtown businesses, and local law enforcement.

To view the report in its entirety, visit http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2&meta_id=21364

