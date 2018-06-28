City to Consider Downtown Taxi Stands
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to review a report Monday night on designated taxi stands in downtown Columbia. The report, issued by the Columbia Special Business division of The District, proposes to create designated taxi stands, along with zones where taxis cannot stop, to prevent loitering and improve public safety.
Carrie Gartner, director of Columbia Special Business District, set forth recommendations in the report. Those recommendations included the following:
1) Create "no drop off/pick up" zones in highly trafficked areas, except in designated taxi stands in these prohibited areas.
2) Create taxi stands nearby where customers can be directed. Meters will be bagged in these areas and no parking will be allowed.
3) Do not institute a "first cab in line" rule. Allow customers to choose any cab they like.
3) Taxi stands and no pickup zones in effect from 9:00pm to 2:00 am.
4) Signage and education will be necessary to the transition
One local taxi driver thinks the proposal could work, but requires heavy enforcement. Terry Nickerson, owner of Taxi Terry's, attended a taxi cab meeting with Gartner, Columbia police, and other local cab companies. He said he would support whatever ordinance the city ends up creating but hopes that ordinance could be fully enforced.
After Monday's meeting, Gartner said the next step would be to continue conversation with cab companies, downtown businesses, and local law enforcement.
To view the report in its entirety, visit http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2&meta_id=21364
Carrie Gartner, director of Columbia Special Business District, set forth recommendations in the report. Those recommendations included the following:
1) Create "no drop off/pick up" zones in highly trafficked areas, except in designated taxi stands in these prohibited areas.
2) Create taxi stands nearby where customers can be directed. Meters will be bagged in these areas and no parking will be allowed.
3) Do not institute a "first cab in line" rule. Allow customers to choose any cab they like.
3) Taxi stands and no pickup zones in effect from 9:00pm to 2:00 am.
4) Signage and education will be necessary to the transition
One local taxi driver thinks the proposal could work, but requires heavy enforcement. Terry Nickerson, owner of Taxi Terry's, attended a taxi cab meeting with Gartner, Columbia police, and other local cab companies. He said he would support whatever ordinance the city ends up creating but hopes that ordinance could be fully enforced.
After Monday's meeting, Gartner said the next step would be to continue conversation with cab companies, downtown businesses, and local law enforcement.
To view the report in its entirety, visit http://gocolumbiamo.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&event_id=2&meta_id=21364
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in